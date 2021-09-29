Saif Ali Khan's sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur get matching tattoos at Inaaya's birthday party, see pic

Saif Ali Khan's sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan got matching, temporary tattoos at their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party on Wednesday evening. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the half-brothers showing it off.

In the picture, Ibrahim and Taimur sat on little plastic chairs and showed off their colourful arm tattoos. Taimur seemed thrilled about their art as he flashed a wide smile.

Ibrahim originally shared the picture on his Instagram account, which is a private account, with the caption, “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.” Kareena reposted the image with the sticker ‘big brother’ placed in the frame.

Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan show off their matching tattoos.

Saif Ali Khan has four children. He shares Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. He has two sons with Kareena Kapoor - Taimur and Jeh.

While Sara appeared to be missing, the paparazzi caught Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh making their way to Inaaya's party. Earlier in the day, Soha Ali Khan revealed she was hosting a unicorn theme party for her daughter. She shared a few glimpses of the party on her Instagram Stories, one of it featured a sign board with the words, 'Welcome to Inaaya's Unicorn Land' written on it.

Inaaya turned four on Wednesday. Many family members shared birthday posts to wish her. Kareena shared a black-and-white picture of Inaaya along with a birthday note: “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.” Sara shared a picture collage of Inaaya and wrote, “Wishing my baby sister all the cake, toys, balloons, joy, laughter, fun and love.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is expected to make his acting debut soon. Although he is yet to comment on , he has appeared on a few magazine covers, hinting his inclination towards Bollywood.