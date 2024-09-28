Saif Ali Khan: Sara takes career advice from me, hope to have same chat with Ibrahim soon

Saif made the confession on the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode went live on Netflix on Saturday. He joined the show along with his Devara: Part 1 co-stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

No career advice yet

During a conversation with host Kapil Sharma on the show, Saif expressed that Sara would often reach out to him for suggestions and feedback, but Ibrahim, so far, has maintained his independence in decision-making. He hopes to sit and have a similar chat with Ibrahim someday.

However, he is eager to see how Ibrahim navigates his journey in the film industry.

In the middle of the chat, Kapil recalled a conversation with actor Aamir Khan and revealed that his kids didn’t reach out to him for any professional advice. He asked Saif if it was the same case with him.

“I think Ibrahim should listen to Aamir,” Saif joked, adding, “Ibrahim has just started, and his film hasn't been released. So, he doesn't ask much”.

Saif shared, "But my daughter Sara and I talk a lot. She takes my advice on how to do this and that... Sometimes she brings scenes to me and tells me to read with her and ask me for some ideas”.

“But maybe in the future, I think I will have a similar chat with Ibrahim too,” he added.

At this moment, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she has worked with Ibrahim, calling him the "sweetest boy in the world”.

“I am happy to hear that,” Saif responded with pride.

About Saif

Saif is the eldest child of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He has two younger sisters: Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Saif got married to actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have two sons: Taimur Ali Khan (2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (2021).

Saif made his Bollywood debut with Parampara (1993), followed by Imtihaan, Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kachche Dhaage, Biwi No 1, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Saif features in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. The film also stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. It was released on Friday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

The son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will be making his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is being directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. While not much is known about Sarzameen, it is being described as a mystery thriller, which explores different facets of love and relationships. The film is backed by Karan Johar.