Saif Ali Khan says it wasn't an option to live off parents' money: My dad told me not to depend on financial inheritance

Saif on his father, career, education

Saif said, "My father spent so much money planning a different future for me. No one had really asked me what I wanted to do. I don't know whether it's about having my mother's [Sharmila Tagore] blood in me, I have always been very interested in films. But it took me a while to find my feet. There was a time when I buckled down and said I really want to understand this job and wanted to become a better actor. It's the most wonderful profession, and I am still scratching the surface. It's something I hope I can keep doing and growing."

"It was never really an option to live off my parents' money. My father told me not to depend on financial inheritance. What he promised me was a good education, and he gave me that,". Saif is the eldest child of actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor. He has two younger sisters--Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Saif married actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan (2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (2021).

Saif's career, latest release

Saif made his Bollywood debut with Parampara (1993), followed by Imtihaan, Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kachche Dhaage, Biwi No 1, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. He also starred in Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Omkara, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Tashan, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail, among others.

Saif features in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. The film also stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. It released on Friday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.