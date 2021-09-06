Saif Ali Khan says he did not re-buy Pataudi Palace but had to clear a lease: ‘Money has not come easy’

Saif Ali Khan talked about the expenses he incurred for his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. He said that while he did not have to buy it back from a hotel chain, as reported, he had to clear a lease.

The Pataudi Palace is said to be spread across 10 acres and has approximately 150 rooms. It was leased to the Neemrana group of hotels, which operated it as a luxury property until 2014.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Saif was asked about buying the Pataudi Palace back in 2014. “It wasn’t really re-buying, it was clearing a lease and blah blah. Money has not come easy also,” he said. “I mean, half the businessmen in this country and all these guys are the people who inherited fortunes and we didn’t. But we are more privileged than people who are badly off.”

Saif’s Bhoot Police co-star Arjun Kapoor acknowledged their privilege, and that they are perhaps ‘better off than 90% or maybe even more’, but said that they do not take it for granted. “Whatever my financial struggles are, they exist and they have existed, but they cannot be compared to so many people. I have problems but now if I compare it, it seems silly to them,” he said.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan dismisses reports of him buying back Pataudi Palace, calls ₹800 crore price tag ‘a massive exaggeration’

“All you can do is be kind, be respectful to the people around you, pay your taxes and try and be decent to and support the people who work with us. We are kind of like the insurance agency for them… Educating people’s children etc, you do your bit,” Saif added.

Saif and Arjun will be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Apart from this, Saif also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush in the pipeline. He and Hrithik Roshan will also face off in the remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha.