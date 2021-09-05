Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor advised him to not look himself up online: ‘I had stopped for a while’

Saif Ali Khan revealed his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor shared a piece of advice that helps him tackle social media trolls. Saif and Kareena are no strangers to internet trolls. The couple has previously received online hate for the names of their sons, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh.)

In a recent interview, Saif opened up about the online trolling and said that there was a point when he would look himself up on the internet and come across something that would spoil his mood. That's when Kareena asked him to stop reading about himself.

“I don't read (troll comments). I am off it and it is really cool. Because it also helps me focus. It can get addictive, you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don't like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me, ‘you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do,” Saif told Bollywood Bubble.

He added, “There is something about social media which is so dangerous. There is so much anonymity you don't know who is talking to whom. So people throw a lot of violence around and stuff like that. So it can get a little wrong.” Arjun Kapoor, who was also a part of the interview with Saif, added, “It’s the same people who follow you so it is very confusing. It’s interesting that they actually just want attention. I feel social media is just one part of my life as a human being, as an actor, as a star.”

Saif doesn't have an official social media handle yet. Kareena, on the other hand, made her Instagram debut in March 2020 and often shares posts about her family. Saif has featured in few of her posts. She also shared posters of Saif's upcoming film Bhoot Police, with Arjun, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.