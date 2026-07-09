Saif Ali Khan scores half-century in England charity cricket match with Usman Afzaal and Monty Panesar

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently swapped film sets for the cricket field as he took part in a charity cricket match in England. The actor joined former England cricketers Usman Afzaal and Monty Panesar for the friendly game, where he not only impressed with the bat but also shared a heartfelt message about the importance of kindness and compassion.

Saif Ali Khan enjoys a day of cricket in England

Saif Ali Khan joins Usman Afzaal and Monty Panesar for a charity cricket match in England.

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The actor was seen wearing an all-white cricket uniform as he participated in the charity match between Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club. Photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, showing Khan enjoying the game alongside fellow players and spectators. He also scored a half-century during the match.

Speaking about the experience, Saif Ali Khan said, “It was such a wonderful day of cricket in the sun [with] fathers and sons. It was probably my sons’ first English wicket country game, and it’s a lovely way to learn to play cricket.”

Beyond the game itself, the actor spoke about why events like these matter. Stressing the importance of helping others, he said, “I think the world has so many haves and too many have-nots, and I think kindness, charity and compassion are things we should all do a little more of. It’s wonderful that we have you taking care of this amazing charity and doing what you do. So I’m here to support that and wish you all the very best.”

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Saif Ali Khan with Monty Panesar.

What was the event about?

{{^usCountry}} The charity match saw several well-known names come together for a meaningful cause, including Saif Ali Khan, his sons Taimur and Jeh, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, Samena Capital Founder Shirish Saraf, Dabur Chairman Mohit Burman, INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain, and many other supporters. United by their love for cricket, the gathering aimed to raise awareness and support for children and vulnerable communities through the power of sport. What's next for Saif Ali Khan? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charity match saw several well-known names come together for a meaningful cause, including Saif Ali Khan, his sons Taimur and Jeh, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, Samena Capital Founder Shirish Saraf, Dabur Chairman Mohit Burman, INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain, and many other supporters. United by their love for cricket, the gathering aimed to raise awareness and support for children and vulnerable communities through the power of sport. What's next for Saif Ali Khan? {{/usCountry}}

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Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix film Kartavya earlier this year. Written and directed by Pulkit, the film also featured Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor has a packed slate. He will next star in Haiwaan, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Oppam. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Akshay Kumar. Saif is also set to appear in Rahul Dholakia's upcoming Netflix series, Hum Hindustani.