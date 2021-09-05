Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saira Banu discharged from hospital, family friend Faisal Farooqui says she 'is back home and resting'
Saira Banu was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on August 28, following complaints of breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem.

Veteran actor Saira Banu has returned home after being discharged from a hospital here, close family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Sunday.

The 77-year-old Padosan actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

"Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Faisal Farooqui told PTI.

On Thursday, a hospital doctor had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem -- acute coronary syndrome.

Saira Banu's husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

Also read: Saira Banu battling depression after Dilip Kumar’s death, diagnosed with coronary syndrome: 'She doesn't sleep much'

The couple, who acted together in several films, including Sagina and Gopi, got married in 1966.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and went on to appear in movies such as Bluff Master, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Pyar Mohabbat, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana. 

