Saira Banu recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, says he was one of the first to arrive after Dilip Kumar's death

Veteran actor Saira Banu walked down memory lane as she talked about several incidents about Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saira recalled the first time she met Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling an incident, she said that even though Shah Rukh was busy then, he promptly arrived at her home after she texted him. She also said how Shah Rukh was the 'beacon of solace' after her husband-late actor Dilip Kumar's death. (Also Read | Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar helped his Rakhi sister Lata Mangeshkar learn Urdu, reveals they travelled in local trains)

Saira Banu shares posts about Shah Rukh, Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu, Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar seen spending time together in an old photo.

Saira posted a video featuring Dilip, Shah Rukh and Ravi Kishan. In the clip, Dilip signed a huge poster of Mughal-e-Azam. Shah Rukh hugged Dilip and shared a brief conversation as Ravi Kishan looked on and smiled. In a photo, Shah Rukh sat between Dilip and Saira on a couch. While he held Dilip's hand, Shah Rukh looked at Saira and smiled as she talked.

Saira recalls meeting Shah Rukh for first time

Sharing the post, Saira wrote, "The first time I saw Shah Rukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib...I said if my son had been there he would have been just like him."

Saira on how Shah Rukh's hair resembled that of Dilip

"One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shah Rukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib. Since that day, whenever Shah Rukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings. Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shah Rukh lowered his head, saying, 'Aaj aapne mere baalon par hath nahin phera (you didn't run your fingers through my hair)', and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual," she added.

Saira talks about an incident

"Shah Rukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house. Once, there was a special event for my company, and I had a strong desire for Shah Rukh to do an interview. However, Shah Rukh's hectic work schedule seemed almost insurmountable. Yet, with just a single text message from me, I was amazed to find him at my doorstep within a mere hour, willing to oblige and support my endeavour," Saira continued.

Saira calls Shah Rukh 'beacon of solace'

The veteran actor also wrote, "On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shah Rukh emerged as a beacon of solace. In that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity."

Saira says Shah Rukh has kept Mughal-e-Azam poster signed by Dilip at home

"What truly speaks volumes about Shah Rukh's admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the Mughal-e-Azam poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it's kept in his private theatre. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him," Saira concluded.

