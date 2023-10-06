Saira Banu reveals Vinod Khanna once avoided rehearsing for film in front of Dilip Kumar: I'd be shaking, so I absconded

Saira Banu recalled an incident when Vinod Khanna once 'disappeared somewhere' while rehearsing for a film, when Dilip Kumar visited their studio. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Saira also revealed that when Vinod Khanna decided to become a disciple of Osho, the 'entire industry was crestfallen'. Saira also shared old photos and penned a long note on Vinod's 77th birth anniversary. (Also Read | Saira Banu shares how the media never saw her and Dilip Kumar as ideal couple)

Saira Banu shares pic, videos

Saira Banu spoke about Vinod Khanna and Dilip Kumar.

The first picture was a poster of Aarop featuring Vinod, Saira and Vinod Mehra. The second slide was a brief clip of Saira and Vinod Khanna. The last video featured Vinod Khanna hugging Dilip Kumar as Sunny Deol looked on. Sharing the pictures, Saira wrote, "Vinod loved Sahib incredibly. He was a very thoughtful man. Once, he and I were shooting at Natraj Studios for Guru Dutt's film AAROP directed by Atmaramji."

Saira recalls how Vinod avoided Dilip

She added, "On the very same day, Sahib was headed to the airport and I had requested him to stop by the Studio before his flight to Delhi. As Sahib arrived, Vinod, Johnny Walker Bhai, and I were rehearsing a scene. While Sahib walked in, Vinod disappeared somewhere. Soon after, Atmaramji sent assistants to look for him so that we could go ahead with the shot."

The veteran actor also said, "Vinod took pretty long to come onto the set and Sahib had already left. As soon as Vinod appeared I asked him, 'Where were you for so long?' Vinod laughed and said, 'Oh! Boy! Do you think I can act and perform while Dilipji, 'The Master Of Acting' is watching? I would be shaking with nervousness! So I absconded!'"

Saira recalls how Vinod decided to follow Osho

Saira continued, "Vinod, at the peak of his career, had become a disciple of Osho and from 1975 onwards, he had taken a break from films to follow his Guru. At that time, I told him many times, 'You are one of the brightest stars of today and everyone knows you will scale tremendous heights in your career. You are too promising. Please don’t go. Why are you intending to take this hiatus?' The entire industry was crestfallen at this move."

Saira praises Vinod

She further said, "Vinod always ensured that we ladies on the sets had comfort levels while going home from the studio. One day, I sent my car back home for some important work, and unexpectedly director Atmaramji finished shooting much earlier than expected. He had a perky tiny Volkswagen and saw that my car had not arrived, he then looked at all the paraphernalia of needy things I carried with me and immediately offered his car to drive me home safely. I said, 'Mera itna saaman kahan aayega, tumahari beautiful choti si gaadi main (I have so much luggage, how will they fit in your small and beautiful car). So he said I will wait until your car arrives. Such a chivalrous man he was!"

Saira on Vinod's wives

Saira concluded the post, "I remember it was a joy to see him and his wife Geetanjali while we shot outdoors at Lonavala, all of us lived together and had fun times. Later on, when he married Kavita, his second wife, they always visited us on occasions, particularly on our Silver Wedding Anniversary and mingled so wonderfully as one of our own family. We miss him!"

