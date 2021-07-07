Saira Banu thanks PM Modi for 'early morning gracious phone call' after Dilip Kumar's death

Veteran actor Saira Banu has shared her thanks for the condolences shared by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on the death of her husband, actor Dilip Kumar. The Bollywood icon died on Wednesday at 98 years old.

Taking to Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle, Saira Banu said, "Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan." She was responding to PM's tweet that read, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Saira also thanked the PM and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the state honours accorded to Dilip Kumar for his funeral. "Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan," she wrote.

Dilip Kumar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai. According to the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery for the funeral.

While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Qabrastan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.

Those who could not make it to the funeral stood on their rooftops to catch a glimpse of the late star. Post the funeral, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visited the Juhu Qabrastan to pay their respects to Dilip Kumar.

As per the state funeral protocols, Kumar's body was draped with the tricolour at his Pali Hill residence, before being moved to the burial ground.