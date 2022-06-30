Sairat inspires Sonal Chauhan to star in a Marathi film: If the right script comes my way soon I will be seen in a Marathi cinema

Actor Sonal Chauhan always has a “great time” in Pune whenever she visits the city. “Pune is vibrant, thumping and the people are humble, polite and have great hospitality,” Chauhan shares. During her recent work visit to Pune, the 35-year-old, who has been a part of Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, expressed her interest in Marathi films, too.

“I have been approached by Marathi filmmakers a couple of times, but I am waiting for the right opportunity to come my way. I have always been open to exploring films in different languages and Marathi is one of them. If the right script comes my way soon, I will do a Marathi film,” says Chauhan.

She adds, “I have watched a few Marathi films. Sairat (2016), in particular, is one of my favourite movies; it really made me want to work in Marathi cinema.”

Talking about the city, Pune’s “beautiful weather and clear blue skies” have reserved a special spot in the actor’s heart. “Pune is a great place to visit if you are looking for a short holiday close to Mumbai. It’s got a bit of city life and a bit of the chilled, relaxed life. The drive from Mumbai to Pune is beautiful and scenic. I have fond memories of the couple of times when I visited the city along with my friends. We would stop at roadside stalls to eat maggi. It was beautiful,” Chauhan ends.

