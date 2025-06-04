Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Saiyami Kher bonds over films, football with Manchester United stars: ‘Blown away by their training plans’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Jun 04, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Actor Saiyami Kher spent time with Manchester United players Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Andre Onana in Mumbai, discussing football, cricket, and fitness.

Actor Saiyami Kher recently spent some quality time with Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana during their visit to Mumbai, talking about films and the craze for both football and cricket in India. (Also read: Saiyami Kher says she was asked to get lip fillers, nose job: ‘Everyone ends up looking like a factory-made product’)

Saiyami Kher recently met Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana in Mumbai.
Saiyami Kher recently met Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana in Mumbai.

Saiyami excited to meet Manchester United stars

Saiyami, Diogo, Harry and Andre engaged in an interesting conversation about various topics ranging from football and scuba diving to cricket, endurance training , and overall fitness. Saiyami was excited to learn about the famous football stars' personal schedules and how they unwind during the off-season.

“Getting to spend time with Diogo, Harry and Andre was so inspiring. I’ve always been a huge admirer of their commitment to the game and the kind of discipline it takes to be at the top of their sport. Just the night before they played a match, and yet they were here, so full of energy and positivity!,” Saiyami said.

"We talked about how they keep themselves motivated during the off-season, what routines they follow. I was completely blown away listening to their training plans. Diogo and I chatted about diving, the film world and the craze for both football and cricket in India,” she added.

About Saiyami's latest projects

Saiyami was most recently seen in the action film Jaat which starred Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Director Gopichand Malineni marked his Hindi film debut with Jaat which also had Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film received mixed response from the fans and earned 118 crore worldwide at the box office.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
