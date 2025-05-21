Saiyami Kher says she was asked to get lip fillers, nose job: ‘Everyone ends up looking like a factory-made product’

Actors like Khushi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shruti Haasan and others have been open about undergoing cosmetic surgeries, and still face criticism for it. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher talked about actors getting cosmetic surgeries done and revealed that she was once asked to get a nose and lip job. (Also Read: Saiyami Kher recalls female casting agent asking her to ‘compromise’ for role in Telugu film at 19) Saiyami Kher talked about actors undergoing cosmetic surgeries.

Saiyami Kher on people asking her to get lip fillers, nose job

When asked about the pressure on actors to undergo cosmetic procedures to meet certain beauty standards, Saiyami responded, “Only on actresses? No, I feel it’s actors, actresses—everyone. I feel if someone is not comfortable or happy with the way they look, and they are okay with doing something [to change that], by all means, they should do it if it’s going to make them feel like a better, happier person. But you can’t be so affected by what the world thinks—that’s my opinion. Some people told me I needed to get a lip job done because my lips weren’t full enough. They also said I should get a nose job.”

She further stated that she doesn’t feel the need to undergo surgery, and added, “But I’m okay. I like my lips the way they are—I have no problem with them. This is unique to me. Otherwise, everyone ends up looking like a factory-made product. You’re made a certain way, and that gives you authenticity. So I feel we should foster a culture where there isn’t so much insecurity. It shouldn’t become a source of insecurity. It should be more about—‘Is this person’s performance touching me or not?’ It’s not about whether their lips are big or not.”

Saiyami Kher’s recent work

Saiyami was most recently seen in the action film Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni (marking his Hindi film debut) and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film featured Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in supporting roles. Jaat opened to a mixed response from the audience and earned ₹118 crore worldwide at the box office.