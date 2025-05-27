Sajid Nadiadwala reveals Housefull 5 to have different killers, multiple endings based on theatre

As the much-anticipated trailer of Hollywood 5 dropped today, makers of the Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh had an interesting news to share. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed that Housefull 5 will be released with multiple endings which will keep the audience guessing. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed a unique concept where Housefull 5 will have multiple climaxes

Housefull 5 to have different endings

Explaining about the unique experiment at the Housefull 5 trailer launch event in Mumbai today, producer Sajid said, "I have been thinking about this idea for the past 30 years - how to create a thriller with an X factor that leaves the audience talking long after they leave the theatre. So I came up with a story where every theatre will have a different killer.”

He further added that depending on where the film is screened, viewers will see a different character revealed as the murderer. "So if you watch it at Gaiety, it’ll have one killer. If you watch it at Galaxy, there’ll be somebody else. In PVR screen number 4, you’ll see a different killer, and in PVR screen number 5, yet another one. It’s like every time you watch the film, you’ll get a different ending.

Sajid claimed that this is the first time such a concept is being introduced not only in India but in the world.

During the conversation, actor Fardeen Khan remarked that even the cast of the film were not aware of the twist and it was narrated to them after they finished the shooting. Sajid confirmed it and said, even half of the cast doesn't know who the killer is, to maintain the secrecy of the murder mystery.

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is a comedy of errors along with a murder mystery that unfolds on a luxury cruise. According to the trailer, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan emerge as the main suspects. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast which also include Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and more. The movie is set to hit the theaters on June 6.