Sajid Nadiadwala’s son's resemblance to superstar sparks online reactions: 'Looks more Salman Khan than bhai himself'

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala is all set to make his acting debut, but even before stepping into films, he has already become the internet’s latest talking point after his recent public appearance sparked comparisons with superstar Salman Khan.

Internet reacts to Subhan Nadiadwala's appearance, compares him to Salman Khan. (Instagram)

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In a clip circulating online, Subhan is seen wearing a fitted blue T-shirt with a pendant and earrings, and the resemblance quickly triggered a meme fest across social media. (Also read: Salman Khan confirms Eid 2027 release for film with Nayanthara, asks fans for ‘thoda sa sabar’ as shoot begins )

Internet compares Sajid Nadiadwala’s son to Salman Khan

Social media users were quick to flood comment sections with playful theories and jokes. One user joked, “What if he’s Salman’s secret son and he gave him to Sajid to raise him?" Many were convinced of the resemblance, saying, “He looks like the younger version of Salman Khan” and “He is Salman Khan’s son.”

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{{^usCountry}} The humour escalated further with comments like “90s Salman Khan.” Some joked, "Genetics bhi Salman Khan jaise hi hain (his genetics are also like Salman Khan’s).” Another viral reaction read, “Looks more Salman Khan than bhai himself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The humour escalated further with comments like “90s Salman Khan.” Some joked, "Genetics bhi Salman Khan jaise hi hain (his genetics are also like Salman Khan’s).” Another viral reaction read, “Looks more Salman Khan than bhai himself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, comparisons extended beyond Salman Khan, with some users calling him similar to Vijay Varma, others dubbing him a “Tom Holland x Salman Khan” mix, and a few summing it up as a “bro won but at what cost” moment. About Subhan Nadiadwala's debut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, comparisons extended beyond Salman Khan, with some users calling him similar to Vijay Varma, others dubbing him a “Tom Holland x Salman Khan” mix, and a few summing it up as a “bro won but at what cost” moment. About Subhan Nadiadwala's debut {{/usCountry}}

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As per reports shared by Pinkvilla, Subhan Nadiadwala, son of filmmaker and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to make his acting debut. Unlike his father, Subhan will step into the industry as an actor with his big-screen Bollywood launch. The film has been titled Aisi Deewangi.

While details have been kept under wraps, it has been confirmed that the project is scheduled for a theatrical release in February next year. The film is being developed by director Shashank Khaitan, known for films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.As per the report, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has been quietly working on this project for some time, and the team is said to be looking forward to introducing Subhan Nadiadwala through it. The film is described as an intense romantic drama set in North India, with a significant portion planned to be shot in the scenic landscapes of Manali.

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The report also mentions that Khaitan is placing strong emphasis on the film’s music, which is expected to play an important role in shaping its overall tone. Known for directing mainstream romance films, Khaitan’s involvement has added attention to the project, though details around the story have largely been kept under wraps.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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