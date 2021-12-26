Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salim Khan assures Salman Khan 'completely fine' after snake bite incident but 'doctor has prescribed few meds'
bollywood

Salim Khan assures Salman Khan 'completely fine' after snake bite incident but 'doctor has prescribed few meds'

Salman Khan was hospitalised after a snake bit him at his Panvel farmhouse. His father Salim Khan has shared an update on his condition. 
Salim Khan gives a health update about Salman Khan after snake bite incident. 
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salim Khan shared a health update about Salman Khan after he was bitten by a snake. The actor, on Sunday, was bit by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. 

Salman was hospitalised following the incident but was discharged soon. In a recent interview, Salim assured fans that Salman is ‘completely fine’ and has been asked to take a few medicines. 

“Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” Salim told News18. 

Earlier in the day, sources informed PTI that the actor was rushed to hospital after the snake bite and fortunately, the snake was non-poisonous. “Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well,” sources close to the actor said. He is back at his Panvel farmhouse now. The snake reportedly bit his hand. 

RELATED STORIES

 

Salman will celebrate his 56th birthday on Monday, December 27. The actor usually spends the day with his family. He had an early birthday celebration on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In promos released from the show's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen cutting a cake with the team. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Alia Bhatt helps button up Salman Khan shirt as he pops it open while dancing with Jr NTR, Ram Charan

The actor has had a busy year. He was seen in Radhe earlier this summer and was seen filming for Tiger 3 in the second half of the year. He also returned to the theatres with Antim, co-starring his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. He recently also travelled to the UAE as part of his Da-Bangg tour. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
salman khan salim khan panvel
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP