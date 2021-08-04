Salma Hayek loved this Priyanka Chopra film, lists similarities between Mexicans and Indians

Salma Hayek was all praise for Priyanka Chopra's Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger, and for the ease with which non-American actors work. Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel's Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao and co-starring Indian character actor Harish Patel.

In a cover spread for a magazine, Salma spoke about how she had to keep her Marvel job a secret from her co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson, and the film that she enjoyed recently.

Admitting that streaming platforms 'take more risks' sometimes, Salma told Vogue India, "But how many original films have you seen coming from America that made you go, 'Oh, that's different?' Actually, there was an Indian film I really liked, with Priyanka Chopra, The White Tiger. Now that was different."

She also spoke about the difference in working with American and non-American actors, especially on Eternals. "The American actors are great, but they don't have the custom of going out to dinner. They like to go to bed early, to be at the gym at six in the morning. When you're Mexican or Indian, you hang out, you finish your meal, you keep talking, and you keep talking. I felt at home," she said.

Eternals, which is due out later this year, also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, and others. Harish Patel, who appears in a supporting role, said in a previous interview that he didn't know who Salma was when he was cast in the film. He told Pinkvilla in Hindi, "I was eating, when I felt a tap on my shoulder. 'Hello', she said, and I thought that she had a lovely voice. I turned around, and it was Salma Hayek. She congratulated me, I thanked her. I was staring at her, she was so beautiful. I found out later she was Salma Hayek."

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.