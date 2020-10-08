e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Salma Hayek shares image of Goddess Lakshmi, says it makes her feel ‘joyful’ and connected with ‘inner beauty’

Salma Hayek shares image of Goddess Lakshmi, says it makes her feel ‘joyful’ and connected with ‘inner beauty’

Actor Salma Hayek has shared an image of Goddess Lakshmi, and written about how she makes her feel ‘joyful’ and connected to her ‘inner beauty’. See Salma’s post here.

hollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel’s Eternals.
Salma Hayek will soon be seen in Marvel’s Eternals.
         

Actor Salma Hayek has shared in a social media post that she seeks the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi when she wants to connect with her inner beauty. Salma shared a picture of Lakshmi, along with a brief note explaining what she means to her.

She wrote in her caption, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning ‘illusion’ or ‘magic’), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

 
View this post on Instagram

When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic"), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty. Cuando quiero conectarme con mi belleza interior, comienzo mi meditación enfocándome en la diosa Lakshmi, quien en el hinduismo representa la riqueza, la fortuna, el amor, la belleza, Māyā (que literalmente significa "ilusión" o "magia"), alegría y prosperidad. De alguna manera su imagen me trae alegria, y piensa que la alegría es la puerta más directa para tu belleza interior. #innerbeauty #hinduism #lakshmi #meditation

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

In a follow-up comment, written in Spanish, the actor said, “I also only have one God, but I believe in the beauty of all good intentions - and thanks for the blessings.” The post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times. The actor’s Indian fans were overjoyed at seeing the post. “Thank you for your love on Hinduism,” one person wrote.

In 2019, actor Will Smith had shared several images of himself, performing the Ganga aarti in Haridwar. He had written in his post, “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Travelling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”

Also read: Will Smith takes part in Ganga aarti at Haridwar, shares 9 new pics, video. See here

Salma will soon be seen in Marvel’s Eternals. She plays Ajak, who is described as the ‘wise and spiritual leader’ of the Eternals, an immortal alien race. Introducing the film at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, she said, “I take my inspiration from our leader Chloé. It takes a strong woman to do a movie like this. The way she approaches leadership as a strong woman, she sees them as a family. There’s a lot of mother instincts in the Eternals… I feel honoured to be part of a movie which will show people who aren’t represented.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Narendra Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Narendra Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In