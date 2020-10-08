Salma Hayek shares image of Goddess Lakshmi, says it makes her feel ‘joyful’ and connected with ‘inner beauty’

hollywood

Actor Salma Hayek has shared in a social media post that she seeks the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi when she wants to connect with her inner beauty. Salma shared a picture of Lakshmi, along with a brief note explaining what she means to her.

She wrote in her caption, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning ‘illusion’ or ‘magic’), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

In a follow-up comment, written in Spanish, the actor said, “I also only have one God, but I believe in the beauty of all good intentions - and thanks for the blessings.” The post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times. The actor’s Indian fans were overjoyed at seeing the post. “Thank you for your love on Hinduism,” one person wrote.

In 2019, actor Will Smith had shared several images of himself, performing the Ganga aarti in Haridwar. He had written in his post, “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Travelling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”

Salma will soon be seen in Marvel’s Eternals. She plays Ajak, who is described as the ‘wise and spiritual leader’ of the Eternals, an immortal alien race. Introducing the film at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, she said, “I take my inspiration from our leader Chloé. It takes a strong woman to do a movie like this. The way she approaches leadership as a strong woman, she sees them as a family. There’s a lot of mother instincts in the Eternals… I feel honoured to be part of a movie which will show people who aren’t represented.”

