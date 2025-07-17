Salman Khan, 59, admits doing action scenes is getting more difficult each year: 'Earlier, I would train in 1-2 weeks'

Salman Khan has been one of the foremost action stars of Hindi cinema over the last 20 years. Ever since his second innings with Wanted and Dabangg, the actor has given some of the biggest action hits and franchises in Bollywood history. But he admits that it is now getting tougher 'every year, every month, every day'. Actor and brand ambassador of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) season 2 Salman Khan during unveiling of the league's official jersey and trophy, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

On doing action films

On Wednesday, the actor spoke to the press on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, and addressed his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The much-anticipated war film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China and is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. Talking about the intense action in the film, Salman said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."

The actor said he was excited to do the film, which he announced early in July. "When I was signing the film, I thought it was amazing, but it's a very, very difficult film to do. I've 20 days (of work) in Ladakh and then seven to eight days (of shoot) in cold water. We will be shooting this month," the 59-year-old actor added.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of a press event for the season two of Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). The actor also confirmed that Battle of Galwan will not release on Eid, as his biggest films traditionally do. It is, instead, set for a January release next year.

Apart from Battle of Galwan, Salman also has the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan lined up, the actor confirmed at the event.