Salman Khan unveils intense first look poster of Battle of Galwan, fans say ‘Bhai is coming to conquer the box office’

Salman Khan fans were treated with a surprise on Friday evening. The actor officially unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The patriotic drama will be centered around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. (Also read: Did Salman Khan accidentally leak the poster of his next film in post about working hard? Internet thinks so) Salman Khan was seen with bloodstains on his face in the first look poster of Battle of Galwan.

Battle of Galwan first look

Salman shared the first look motion poster on his X account and tagged the crew of the film in the caption.

The poster saw Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform with a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

The film will be helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia, and produced by Salman Khan Films. Himesh Reshammiya will be the music composer of the film. It will also star Harshil Shah, Ankur Bhatia, and Heera Sohall among others. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the poster, a fan commented: “Bhai is all set to return in a big way with Galwan.” Another said, “Pure Goosebumps!” A comment read, “This looks intense! Bhai is back.” “This is going to be insane! That motion poster just dropped and it’s giving pure goosebumps,” said a second fan.

Salman was last seen in the action drama film Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. It underperformed at the box office after opening to largely mixed reviews. The film is now available to watch on Netflix.