Did Salman Khan accidentally leak the poster of his next film in post about working hard? Internet thinks so

Actor Salman Khan shared a picture of himself along with a note for his fans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), early on Friday, Salman talked about "working hard in the right direction". However, what caught fans' attention was a poster kept behind him. Salman Khan shared a post on his social media platforms.

Salman Khan shares his pic, pens note

In the photo, Salman gave a pose as he looked at the camera. The actor was seen in a blue T-shirt as he stood in a room. A poster, seemingly of the actor, was seen on a table behind him.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan (Work hard in the right direction. God will bless your efforts, you a master of the very skills). In English…you translate (man shrugging emoji)."

Fans spot poster in Salman's pic, ask if it has connect with Galwaan film

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Behind him, see #Galwaan paint poster. I am excited for your movie." "All the best with the shooting of the Galwan movie. BTW, is that poster of your new film, behind you?" asked a person.

A comment read, "Fabulous you! What an amazing shot!!! Thank you for being kind to us …sharing pics occasionally and staying in touch!" Another fan tweeted, "Are you showing us your photo or the poster behind? So mysterious!"

Salman Khan's films

Salman is believed to begin shooting for his upcoming film based on the Galwan Valley clash in July. However, he has not officially announced the film yet.

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay 'Sikandar' Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite the presence of big names, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, did not perform too well at the box office.