Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan spotted together at IIFA Awards, fans call it 'picture of the year'. See here

IIFA Awards 2022 held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among them were Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. A picture of Abhishek and Salman sitting on either side of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, was being widely shared online. Fans of the two actors were elated to see them together, irrespective of their past and present. Also read: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan twin in black at IIFA, Amitabh Bachchan is blown away by their looks

Aishwarya was earlier in relationship with Salman, and is now married to Abhishek. The couple have a 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya, and are one of the most high-profile couples of Bollywood.

Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan at IIFA Awards.

As a paparazzo account shared the picture on Instagram, originally shared by IIFA, many reacted in the comments section. A fan wrote, “nice” with hearteyes emoji. Another reacted, “Omg, this pic is pic of the year.” A fan predicted, “The day is not far where the photo will be edited with Aishwarya in between.” One fan however, called it an 'awkward moment'. “Ye to kuchh alag sa lg rha h salman and abhishek together is rare (this looks different as Salman and Abhishek together is a rare thing).” One more commented, “Dmmmmmm,” with several heart emoticons.

Salman Khan wore a blue-black suit paired with a black shirt on the final day of the IIFA Awards. Abhishek wore a white shirt-grey trousers and black velvet blazer and a bowtie for the event. He walked the green carpet with Aishwarya Rai. The couple were twinning in black as Aishwarya chose an anarkali-kurta and skirt for the event.

As pictures of Aishwarya and Abhishek were shared online, his father Amitabh Bachchan showered them with praise. Abhishek also danced at the event with Aishwarya cheering him on.

