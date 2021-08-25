Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif win hearts as they pose for selfies with Russian Bollywood fans, see pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been spotted by many fans in Russia lately. The on-screen couple is currently in the country to shoot their upcoming film Tiger 3. A number of fan pages have shared pictures of Salman obliging to selfies.

While Katrina has posed with a handful of fans, one even confessing she's shocked at how beautiful the actor is in real life, Salman was spotted posing with many fans on the streets. In a few pictures, he wore a white printed T-shirt along with a black leather jacket, in others he stepped out wearing a maroon T-shirt and a checked shirt over it.

A video of the actor making his way to his car with nephew Nirvaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son, is also making the rounds on Instagram. Check out the pictures and video below:

Katrina Kaif with a fan in Russia.

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia.

Last week, pictures of Salman's first look from Tiger 3 were leaked online. The actor was in disguise, wearing a fake ginger wig and beard. The photos also featured Nirvaan. Salman plays a R&AW agent in the film.

It has been long rumoured that Tiger 3 would feature Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. However, the actor has recently denied his association with the film. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Emraan has said, "Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the film features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The team has shot portions of the film at the Yash Raj Films' studios earlier this year before they left for Russia.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan and Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both films were box office hits.