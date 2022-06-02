Salman Khan asks fan for pen to sign autograph on photo frame at Mumbai airport. Watch their hilarious exchange

Actor Salman Khan, who recently flew to Abu Dhabi for the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), had a hilarious exchange with a fan at the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, the paparazzi is seen requesting Salman to pose as soon as he got out of his car. The actor nodded his head and posed for the camera. (Also Read | IIFA 2022: Salman Khan flies to Abu Dhabi with Bollywood colleagues, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan will be there too)

In the video, one of his fans came forward to click a picture with Salman and also handed him a photo frame. After looking at the picture, Salman asked the person to give him a pen. The actor again told him, "Pen de na yaar (Give me a pen)." The person shook his head saying that he didn't have one.

Salman held the photo frame and posed for pictures. The picture was of Salman and his mother Salma Khan. After that, Salman made his way inside the airport. For the travel, Salman opted for a blue T-shirt, black jacket, black pants and matching shoes.

The IIFA event will be hosted by Salman Khan this year, who will be joined by Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as co-hosts. On its Instagram account, IIFA shared several pictures of Salman in the same outfit as he reached the city. It captioned the post, "#SalmanKhan enters in his dabangg style to host the epic night of Nexa IIFA Awards 2022! #IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #WHotel @yasisland @visitabudhabi @wabudhabi @beingsalmankhan."

Apart from Salman, Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Riteish, and Genelia D'Souza along with their sons Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, and Tiger Shroff will also be part of the IIFA 2022. The award show will be held from June 2-4 at Yas Island.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Zaheer Iqbal. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. He also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif.

