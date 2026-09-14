Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence, fans reminded of his look in Wanted

Actor Salman Khan arrived at the residence of his brother and actor Sohail Khan for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor was seen making his way to the celebrations, adding to the festive spirit at the Khan family gathering. For the evening, he was dressed in a simple blue striped shirt paired with light blue jeans. He kept his head covered with a white scarf, giving a nostalgic vibe.

How fans reacted to Salman's look

Salman Kha at the residence of his brother Sohail Khan for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

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Fans were especially reminded of his look from the action thriller Wanted. The Hindi remake of Telugu film Pokiri starred Salman alongside Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia, and Vinod Khanna. In the film too, he had worn a scarf over his head in some scenes. Reacting to his look, a fan commented, “Wanted look created again😍” A comment read, “He is looking so good in this look!”

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{{^usCountry}} Salman obliged the media by posing for pictures before heading inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman obliged the media by posing for pictures before heading inside. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, welcomed Bappa along with her daughter Arpita Khan Sharma. The family marked the auspicious occasion with traditional celebrations and prayers, continuing their long-standing tradition of celebrating the festival together.

Sohail Khan’s residence remained a hub of activity throughout the day, with several guests making an appearance to seek blessings and participate in the festivities. Among them were Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Genelia Deshmukh, and Seema Sajdeh.

Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. After viewers criticised the makers over the contestant line-up, with many calling this season’s casting “boring” due to the lack of popular faces in the house, the host addressed the concens on Weekend Ka Vaar.

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He said, "Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein Kami padh jaati hai. Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami-naa toh Hume lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein naa (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two ‘kameena’ people in the house, right?)."

He further told the contestants that it was a privilege for him to host contestants like them and sarcastically said, "Aap logon ki duaon ki wajah se, contribution ki wajah se aur rules ke ulanghano ki wajah se, aapke badtameezi ki wajah se, emotions aur task ki wajah se aur gaaliyan ko hum kaat dete hain; aap mera naam zarur roshan karoge (Because of your prayers, your contribution, your violations of the rules, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud)."

About Bigg Boss 20

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Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on September 6, with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. The show has become the talk of the town since Day 1. This season, contestants have two lives to save themselves from nominations. However, during this Weekend Ka Vaar, actor Uditi Singh lost one of her lives after receiving the fewest votes from the audience, while Kanika Mann lost her vardaan during the week after the captain of the house, Yung DSA, took it away from her. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.