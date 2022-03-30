Salman Khan celebrates nephew Ahil's birthday with sister Arpita Khan. Watch video

Salman Khan has shared a video from the celebrations of his nephew Ahil's birthday. He can be seen walking around as sister Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil enjoy the party. Ahil celebrates his sixth birthday on Wednesday. (Also read: Salman Khan entertains Arpita Khan's kids Ayat and Ahil in Da-Bangg tour BTS video, fans say 'best mama ever'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video that Salman shared early Wednesday, an open area decorated like a kids' adventure zone could be seen. Salman had his back to the camera while he walked around, talking to Arpita. Salman, Arpita and Ahil were also seen posing together, watching some of the stunts being performed. The video ended with a group photo that also featured Salman. The actor shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “#ahilsbirthday.”

Arpita married Aayush Sharma, who is the grandson of former Congress politician Sukh Ram. Aayush and Arpita got married in 2014 and welcomed their son Ahil in 2016. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter Ayat in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Salman’s production venture, Loveyatri, in 2018. He was recently seen in the 2021 film Antim The Final Truth, alongside Salman.

Salman recently wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather, which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Godfather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

Salman has also completed shooting for the third film in his hit franchise Tiger. Titled Tiger 3 and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and is slated for April 21 release. Salman and Katrina have featured together in both previous Tiger films. Salman Khan carries forward his role of Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON