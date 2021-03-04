Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding

Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur to attend the wedding of fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful red lehenga and clicking the bride's photos. Even Salman Khan was a part of the festivities.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur for the wedding of her friend, fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. Also joining the wedding was actor Salman Khan, although through a video call.

In a video compilation shared online of all the best moments from the wedding, Salman is seen talking to the bride, smiling and laughing with her. Hanna even tells him that she wishes he could attend the wedding in person.

The video also shows Tamannaah in a red lehenga, sitting on the floor to click the best picture possible of her friend. She later posted the final photo on Instagram. It showed Hanna with two other women. "Too much beauty in one photo," she wrote.

Earlier, Tamannaah had posted more photos of herself in the red lehenga, from the sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The bride wore a giant Elie Saab outfit for the wedding which was held up by her friends and relatives every time she walked.

Tamannaah will be seen next in Seetimaar. She will also make her web debut with the Telugu web series 11th Hour. Talking about it, she had told Indian Express: "11th Hour is the first story that I heard during the lockdown, and it is a script with great potential. It’s not easy to continue work amid a pandemic. But, the shoots are going on adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Thanks to the entire team.”

Meanwhile, Salman will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. He also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, titled Pathan.

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3. He also hosted the 14th season of Bigg Boss and will likely return for the 15th season as well. He will also be seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim and with Katrina Kaif in the third segment of the Tiger franchise.

