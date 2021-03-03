Tamannaah Bhatia cuts a pretty picture as she attends pre-wedding functions of BFF in Jaipur, see here
- Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Jaipur, enjoying the pre-wedding functions of her best friend Hanna Khan. See pictures from sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is away in Jaipur attending the pre-wedding functions of her best friend, Hanna Khan. The actor shared pictures and video clips from the mehendi and sangeet functions.
Sharing the pictures from Jaipur, she wrote: "#hansupforsrk #mehendi @hannaskhan @ola084 @raisasomaiya." Tamannaah looked every bit pretty as a bridesmaid in a deep blue gown. On Instagram Stories, she put another picture, showing off her hennaed hands.
In another set of pictures, from the sangeet function, she shared pictures where the girls are just having fun. She wore a bright red embroidered red lehenga choli. She also gave a glimpse into the function, where the bride-to-be danced on a classic Rekha number from Umrao Jaan.
On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen next in Seetimaar. She will also make her web debut with the Telugu web series 11th Hour. Talking about it, she had told Indian Express: "11th Hour is the first story that I heard during the lockdown, and it is a script with great potential. It’s not easy to continue work amid a pandemic. But, the shoots are going on adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Thanks to the entire team.”
She had recently stunned all with a glorious gym picture. She had written: "The body achieves what the mind believes. #SlowAndSteady #KeepGoing #postworkoutglow."
Last year, Tamannaah was among the many celebrities who fell sick with Covid 19. Speaking about it to BollywoodLife, she had said: “Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet and exercise routine, the virus has made me weak. It reacts differently to different people. Whatever your age is, it can affect someone younger also badly like it did to me."
