Salman Khan flashes evergreen smile in new pic, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani reacts

Actor Salman Khan is keeping fans entertained with back-to-back photos of himself on social media. Recently, he shared a happy photo of himself and captioned it ‘Hey.’ Reacting to it, not only his fans but also ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani dropped a comment for him. Also read: Salman Khan shares glimpse of yet another stunt in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma teaser

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani dated for almost 10 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo featured Salman Khan in a black T-shirt. He sported his signature silver bracelet on the wrist and smiled wide. The photo seems to be clicked at his home, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai.

Soon after Salman wrote ‘Hey’ as the caption, several fans rushed to the comment section to wave back at him. Joining them, Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Heyyy." Reacting to Sangeeta's rare comment, a fan said, “Purana pyar yd aagaya kyaa Aplog shadi krlo acha hoga (Just get married).” “bhabhiji aagai bhailog swagat to karo (sis-in-law is here),” teased another one.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani dated for almost 10 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman and Sangeeta dated years ago and later parted ways. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade; it was one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had also decided to tie the knot but later called it off, even after their wedding cards were printed.

Later, Sangeeta married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. They finalised their divorce in 2019. Salman and Sangeeta are currently good friends. Last year, the two made news when Salman was seen dropping off Sangeeta Bijlani, after his birthday party in Mumbai. The two shared a hug in front of the paparazzi, followed by Salman kissing her forehead before she left in her car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on Monday, Salman yet another photo of himself from his house. He near a mulberry tree in a black tee and wrote in the caption, “Shahtoot in Galaxy.” It would be interesting to see if Sangeeta comments once again on his post.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani dated for almost 10 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman is currently waiting for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki. The next song Yentamma will release on Sunday while the movie will hit theatres on the occasion of Eid in April. He also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON