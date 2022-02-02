Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan gives a kiss to Payal Shetty at BB 15 party, her boyfriend Vishal Kotian makes Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam joke

Vishal Kotian had a funny reaction as his girlfriend Payal Shetty shared a collage of pictures with Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss 15 after-party.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 02:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Payal Shetty shared a collage of pictures with Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss 15 after-party earlier this week. Her boyfriend Vishal Kotian, who was a contestant on the show, had a funny reaction to her Instagram post.

Salman could be seen posing for photos with Payal. In one, he even gave her a peck on the head. Quoting a line from the song Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om, she wrote, “Aayi aisi raat hai jo bohot khushnaseeb hai. Chahe jise door se duniya, woh mere qareeb hai (It is a lucky night, I am close to the one whom the world admires from afar).”

“@beingsalmankhan thank you soooo much for your gracious hospitality, your kind words and love warmed my heart...I am eternally grateful,” she added.

Vishal joked in the comments, “Lagta hai ab mujhe AJAY DEVGAN banna padega (Looks like I will have to become Ajay Devgn).” He was making a reference to the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman and Ajay alongside Aishwarya Rai. In the film, Ajay’s character Vanraj realises that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with Sameer, played by Salman, and he takes her to Italy to reunite the couple.

Vishal Kotian dropped a funny comment on the post.

Vishal, meanwhile, shared pictures and a video of him hugging Salman at the Bigg Boss 15 after-party. “YEH RAHI MERI BIGG BOSS 15 KI TROPHY (Here is my Bigg Boss 15 trophy). This is what I have achieved from this journey… The immense love that I get from BHAIJAAN is unmatched… God bless you with health, happiness and more power @beingsalmankhan. BOLBAM,” he wrote.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vishal said that he and Payal wanted to get engaged in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to their plans. “This year, I’ll be engaged if the third wave doesn’t strike us again,” he confirmed.

