Salman Khan goes swimming in a pond, fans share hilarious comments: 'Next film mein crocodile ka role mila hai?'

Actor Salman Khan gave a glimpse of his weekend as he went swimming in a pond. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Salman shared his pictures as he enjoyed the water. In the photo, Salman was shirtless but wore a beige bowl hat. (Also Read | Salman Khan tells fans to 'give all your love' to rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's new song Designer Lehenga)

In the first picture, Salman Khan looked away from the camera with a smile on his face as he was surrounded by the water. He immersed himself in the water with only his shoulders visible. In the second photo, Salman looked sideways with only a part of his face seen. Salman didn't caption his post.

Reacting to the pictures, actor Preity Zinta wrote, "I Miss You (red heart emojis)." Rakhi Sawant commented, "Are bhai wahh (Wow, brother)." Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "So cute." Tina Datta also complimented him and wrote, "Omgggg how adorable is this pic."

Fans also showered praises on Salman's post, though several of them also teased him. A person wrote, "Sir next movie m crocodile ka role mila hai kya (Did you get a crocodile's role in your next movie)?"

A fan commented, "Ek dafa jo mein paani mein ghus gaya to phir mein Magarmach ki bhi nahi sunta (Once I enter the water, then I don't even listen to the crocodile)." The comment is inspired by Salman's famous dialogue from his film, Most Wanted. “Ek baar jo maine committment kar di, to mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta (I do not listen to even myself affter I have committed for something),” he had said in the movie.

Another fan said, "Bhai aap dhyan dena pani me bhi saap hota h (Be careful, there's snake in the water too)." A fan wrote, "@beingsalmankhan handsome as always, Salman sir."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather, which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Godfather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malablockbuster film Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

He will also be seen in the espionage action thriller Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. They shot the movie in several foreign locations including Turkey, Austria, and Russia. The film will release in theatres on April 21, 2023.

