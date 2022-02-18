Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are bruised, bloody in photos from Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi. See here

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for the third instalment of the popular Tiger franchise in Delhi-NCR. Recently, leaked pictures of the stars from the film's sets show them in bloody and bruised avatars.

The film, tentatively titled Tiger 3, is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, both box office hits. In the films, Salman Khan plays Indian spy Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina). The shoot for the third film is on in Delhi and adjoining areas. Some fan clubs have posted pictures of the stars from the shoot locations on social media on Thursday and Friday.

The pictures and video show Salman dressed in a red shirt and cargo pants while Katrina in casuals worn with a bullet proof jacket. The two look bruised and bloodied in what appears to be the aftermath of an action or fight sequence. Another video, purportedly from the film sets shows actor Kumud Mishra, dressed in a Pathani suit, being filmed by a camera crew.

A separate video posted on social media shows Salman standing in a balcony, waving to cheering fans below. According to pictures posted by local residents and fan clubs, Salman and Katrina had been shooting in Noida International University in Greater Noida till a few days back. As per reports, the Delhi-NCR schedule of the film will continue through this month.

Tiger 3 reportedly also features a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, who will play his character from his upcoming film Pathan. Reports have also claimed that Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathan, bringing the two films within the same shared universe.

Tiger 3 was announced in 2018 but was delayed initially due to other films Salman was shootin and later because of the pandemic. The film is expected to release in theatres sometime this year. Speaking to the media earlier this year, Salman had said the film should release around December but did not specify a release date.

