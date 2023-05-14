Salman Khan kisses mummy Salma Khan in sweet Mother's Day post, ex Sangeeta Bijlani calls her 'mom'

On Mother's Day 2023, actor Salman Khan shared a couple of adorable photos with his mother Salma Khan. It seems like the actor returned home just in time to celebrate the special day with his mother. He was recently in Kolkata for an event. Also read: Salman Khan shares unseen clip of niece Ayat ‘following mamu’s footsteps

Salman Khan's ex Sangeeta Bijlani reacts to actor's Mother's Day post.

Salman shared the photos and wrote, “Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay.” In the photos, Salman and Salma are seen seated on a couch in their home. While the first one had the actor adorably looking at his mother, the next one features him planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.

While Salman a basic blue t-shirt with grey pants, Salma looked beautiful in a colourfully printed outfit. Soon after he shared the post, celebs like Sunil Grover, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Armaan Malik, Maanayata Dutt and Anita Hassanandani dropped red heart emojis. Former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik wrote, “God bless all the mothers today and forever.” Salman Khan's ex girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani addressed Salma Khan as ‘mom’ in the comment section.

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comment section, “Awwwww this is so cute.” “So good to see Salma aunty after so long,” added another one. Someone also said, “Made our day. Love You Salma Aunty.”

Salma is the mother of four kids--Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Salma tied the knot with Salim Khan on November 1964.

Salman was recently in Kolkata for his Da-Bangg Tour. On Saturday, he performed live at East Bengal Club. He was also joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul at the show.

He also visited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her house. As per news agency ANI, he was there for about 30 minutes, said the officials. Security arrangements were tightened at the hotel where Salman stayed.

Later, Salman had posted a video with his niece Ayat following her 'mamu’s footsteps’. The two danced together during a Kolkata event. Sharing the video, he added the song Tu Jo Mila from his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the background music. Salman wrote in the caption, "Following mamu’s (uncle's) footsteps…." The actor will be next seen in Tiger 3.

