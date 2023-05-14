Salman Khan shares unseen clip of niece Ayat ‘following mamu’s footsteps’, dancing with actor at Kolkata event. Watch

Actor Salman Khan shared some fun moments with his niece Ayat Sharma at an event in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Salman shared a video in which the duo walked together and danced. In the clip, Salman wore a black T-shirt, matching pants, a maroon jacket and black shoes. Ayat was seen in a pink dress and matching shoes. (Also Read | Salman Khan reaches Mamata Banerjee's house, folds hands as she greets him with shawl) Salman Khan posted an unseen video of his niece Ayat following her 'mamu’s footsteps’.

In the clip, Salman walked next to Ayat as he asked her to do different steps. While Ayat tried to imitate her uncle, she was also seen distracted looking at someone behind the camera. After trying several times to teach Ayat his moves, Salman smiled and walked away ,when he saw her distracted. Several people were also seen in the room.

The actor added the song Tu Jo Mila from his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the background music. Sharing the clip, Salman captioned the post, "Following mamu’s (uncle's) footsteps…." He also added the hashtag – Dabangg reloaded Kolkata. Reacting to the post, Maanayata Dutt wrote, "Mashallah!! Adorable."Tanuj Virwani commented, "Made my day." A fan said, "Following her uncle, she will become a big star like him."

Ayat is the daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. They tied the knot on November 18, 2014. They are also parents to a son Ahil Sharma.

Salam opted for the look for his DA-BANGG concert in Kolkata on Saturday. The actor performed for around three hours in East Bengal football club's extended centenary celebrations. As per news agency ANI, the security arrangements were tightened at the hotel where the actor stayed.

Earlier in the day, Salman paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence. He reached the TMC chief’s residence around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the actor. He spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's residence as per the report.

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite actor Pooja Hegde. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Salman will next be reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on November 10, Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

