Salman Khan launches the trailer of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey

Salman Khan on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of his production Farrey, with which he is launching his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in Bollywood. The actor sported a casual look as he was accompanied by his family at the trailer launch event held in Mumbai. (Also Read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 gets 7am shows to keep up with high demand, advance booking opens on Nov 5)

What happened at the trailer launch?

Salman Khan at the trailer launch of Farrey

Salman Khan looked dapper as he posed in a faded olive green jacket that he paired with a black T-shirt and matching denim. He was seen in his new short hair look.

Salman also posed with Alizeh Agnihotri and the entire Farrey team, who made a stylish appearance at the event. Apart from him, actor Aayush Sharma with his wife Arpita Khan were snapped at the trailer event. Sohail Khan was accompanied by his son Nirvaan Khan.

About Farrey

The trailer shows Alizeh as an aspiring IITian from a humble background, who gets sucked into a cheating scandal after she is tempted by her friends to help them cheat to get through important examinations.

Farrey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Soumendra is known for his much-acclaimed film, Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016), for which received a National Award. Apart from that, he also helmed the Netflix India web series Jamtara Seasons 1 and 2.

Alizeh is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman, he is gearing up for the release of the action thriller film Tiger 3. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Revathy, and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is slated to release in cinemas on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

- With inputs from ANI

