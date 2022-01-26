Salman Khan, mobbed outside restaurant, walks away quietly; fans say ‘bhai ka swag hai’. Watch

Salman Khan stepped out to dine at a swanky Australian restaurant in Juhu on Tuesday. The actor, who was in a black shirt and denims, was however mobbed by fans when he made an exit.

Salman slowly walked towards his car amid several fans calling out to him, screaming “Bhai, bhai.” Many took out their mobile phones to click the actor before he left in his car.

A paparazzo account shared a video of Salman as he calmly made his way to the car and took off. A fan reacted to the video and wrote, “Bhaijaan ki jhalak sabse alag (a glimpse of Salman is different from all),” while another wrote, “Bhai ka swag hai (Brother has swag).” Another one wrote: “Inki to baat hi alag hai (There's something about him).”

Salman is currently hosting reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is all set to have its grand finale this weekend. Salman will be joined by Deepika Padukone during the finale as she would arrive as a guest to promote her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. A promo of the special episode showed Salman jokingly introducing the actor as ‘Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh’. The Bigg Boss 15 finale have a bunch of other celebrity guests as well.

Salman was recently joined by his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur as well as she arrived on the show to promote their song, Main Chala. Salman has featured in the single sung by Iulia.

As the host of Bigg Boss 15, Salman made headlines this season as he schooled the contestants for their behaviour in the house. Salman has announced quite a few films which are in the pipeline. He will be seen in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel.

