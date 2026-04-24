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Salman Khan, Nayanthara's untitled action film to release on Eid 2027

Salman Khan, Nayanthara's untitled action film to release on Eid 2027

Apr 24, 2026 12:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his upcoming action film with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally will be released on Eid 2027.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara's untitled action film to release on Eid 2027

The untitled film, produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and featuring Tamil star Nayanthara as the female lead, went on floors in Mumbai earlier this week.

Salman shared the news while posting a behind the scenes video from the sets on his Instagram.

"Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That's why announced Eid….. Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right... Patience, thoda sa sabar... Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha ," he wrote in the caption.

The announcement continues Salman's long-standing tradition of Eid releases, a run that has included blockbusters such as "Wanted" , "Dabangg" , "Bodyguard" , "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" , "Sultan" , "Kick" and "Bharat" .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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