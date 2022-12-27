Salman Khan hugs ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, plants sweet kiss on her forehead at birthday party, fans react

Actor Salman Khan hosted a lavish birthday party in Mumbai on Tuesday and photos from the get-together continue to surface on social media. In one of them, Salman shared a sweet moment with former actor Sangeeta Bijlani who once dated him. The two were about to get married in the 90s and their wedding cards were even printed before they parted ways amicably. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives Salman Khan warm hug on his birthday as they party together)

In new photos from paparazzi, Salman is seen placing a sweet kiss on Sangeeta’s forehead. The two also shared a hug and later posed for media who were stationed outside the party venue. He personally dropped her in the car as he did for several other celebrities.

Reacting to this sweet gesture of Salman, a fan wrote in the comment section of a paparazzi post, “Bhai ka pahela pyar (Salman’s first love).” “Love can lead you back,” added another. Someone also commented, “Salman should have married her in the first place and life would have been so smooth.”

Salman and Sangeeta met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. They fell in love and dated for almost a decade; it remains as one of his longest relationships. The two later decided to tie the knot but called it off.

Talking about his past relationship, Salman had told host Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet.‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed.”

When Karan asked Salman about the rumours of him cheating on Sangeeta which caused their split, the actor said, "Yeah, kind of." "I get caught. I’m stupid,” he added. Later, Sangeeta married former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

At the party, Salman opted for an all-black look in a black T-shirt with pants. Sangeeta wore a blingy-wrapped dress in purple. Among others to attend the bash were actors Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and others. It was a joint party with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat Sharma who shares her birthday with the Tiger actor.

