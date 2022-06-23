Salman Khan poses with Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Hyderabad; fans want them together in a ‘multi-starrer’ film

Actor Salman Khan is filming in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where he met his friends, Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, as per reports. The three were spotted at a gathering hosted at politician JC Pawan Reddy's residence. Paparazzi and fan accounts shared a photo of the three actors posing together during the outing on social media. Read more: Salman Khan recalls when Suniel Shetty gifted him a shirt, says, ‘I didn't have money’

Salman will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather. Meanwhile, Venkatesh will be seen in a small role in Salman’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reacting to Salman, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh’s photo, a fan tweeted, “Yes… We want a multi-starrer.” Another fan wrote, “Picture-perfect.” One person also called their photo a ‘rare pic’.

Earlier, Salman was also photographed with Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in Hyderabad. The two were attending a dinner hosted by Telugu actor Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad home to celebrate the box office success of Kamal’s latest release, Vikram. The action-drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has grossed over ₹350 crore worldwide, and is headed towards the ₹400-crore mark.

On Tuesday, Salman took to Twitter and posted a picture of him planting saplings in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, as a part of the Green India Challenge 5.0. The actor had joined Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar. Salman tweeted, “I have accepted #GreenindiaChallenge from @MPsantoshtrs garu and I have planted saplings at Ramoji Film City. I request all my fans to participate in this challenge to control global warming…”

Meanwhile, Salman’s rumoured co-star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill, was spotted running away from the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shehnaaz was seen arriving at the airport with actors Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal, who are reportedly a part of the upcoming Salman Khan film.

Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3 – the third installment of the franchise, set to release in 2023 . The action drama which also stars Katrina Kaif is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the movie; and Salman will also make a brief appearance in Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Pathaan.

