Salman Khan tears up, hugs Ahan Shetty, recalling how Suniel Shetty gifted him expensive shirt: 'I didn't have money'

Actor Salman Khan broke into tears as he recalled the days when actor Suniel Shetty gifted him a shirt when he couldn't afford it. 
Published on Jun 21, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Earlier this month, International India Film Academy Awards (IIFA), took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The award show is all set to air on June 25, 2022 at 8 PM on Colors TV. In a promo clip shared by Colors on their Instagram handle, actor Salman Khan is seen crying as he recals the time when he was facing financial difficulties and Suniel Shetty gifted him an expensive shirt. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar enter the IIFA 2022 stage on donkeys: 'Kabhi sports bike par entry karte the'. Watch

In the clip, anchor Riteish Deshmukh asked Salman Khan, “What is the most memorable moment of your life?” Salman answered, “Earlier when I didn't have money, at that time, I went to Suniel Shetty's clothing shop. It was a very expensive one. I couldn't afford anything more than a shirt or a pair of jeans and at that time Suniel noticed that I had no money so he gifted me a stone wash shirt. He noticed that I had my eyes on a wallet."

Salman's eyes teared up as he said this and he walked close to where Suniel's son Ahan Shetty. Ahan got up and hugged Salman. Salman then continued, “So he took me home and gave me that wallet."

One fan commented, “This is so emotional. Sunil Shetty awww. Salman ka bhi aisa waqt tha OMG. Sunil shetty jaisa har kisi ko dost mile (Can't believe Salman also faced financial crisis. OMG. May everyone be blessed with a friend like Suniel).” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and saw perfomances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King also enthralled the crowd with their performances.

