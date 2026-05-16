Salman Khan reveals he has never read a script in his entire career: ‘I have written them…

Superstar Salman Khan may have delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters over the years, but the actor has now made a surprising revelation about his process of choosing films. During a recent interaction, Salman admitted that he has never actually read a script in his entire career.

Salman makes candid confessions

Salman Khan was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. (Instagram)

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Recently, Salman sat down for a candid conversation with Variety India, in which he opened up about various aspects of his life and career. The promo of the chat was unveiled on Friday, quickly grabbing fans’ attention online.

The actor left many surprised after making a candid revelation about his filmmaking process, admitting that he has “never read a script” in his entire career. “I've never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them,” Salman is heard saying in the video. In the past, Salman has hinted that he prefers to understand a film's overall feel, treatment, and commercial appeal rather than read a script from start to finish.

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{{^usCountry}} The video also featured Salman addressing the constant buzz around the luxury watches he is often spotted wearing at public appearances and events. Over the years, the superstar has repeatedly grabbed attention for wearing high-end timepieces, several of which reportedly cost over ₹1 crore. Talking about the same, Salman said in Hindi, “You see me wearing watches that don’t mean the watches are mine. It is this friend and that friend’s watch..." What’s next for Salman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also featured Salman addressing the constant buzz around the luxury watches he is often spotted wearing at public appearances and events. Over the years, the superstar has repeatedly grabbed attention for wearing high-end timepieces, several of which reportedly cost over ₹1 crore. Talking about the same, Salman said in Hindi, “You see me wearing watches that don’t mean the watches are mine. It is this friend and that friend’s watch..." What’s next for Salman {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, which seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, which seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. No release date has been announced yet.

He has also locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming film with Nayanthara. The yet-untitled project, currently referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actor was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, with social media users loving his fierce warrior avatar. Raja Shivaji also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

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