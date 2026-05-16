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Salman Khan reveals he has never read a script in his entire career: ‘I have written them…

Salman Khan has left many surprised after making a candid revelation about his filmmaking process, admitting that he has “never read a script” in his career.

May 16, 2026 07:44 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Superstar Salman Khan may have delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters over the years, but the actor has now made a surprising revelation about his process of choosing films. During a recent interaction, Salman admitted that he has never actually read a script in his entire career.

Salman makes candid confessions

Salman Khan was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. (Instagram)

Recently, Salman sat down for a candid conversation with Variety India, in which he opened up about various aspects of his life and career. The promo of the chat was unveiled on Friday, quickly grabbing fans’ attention online.

The actor left many surprised after making a candid revelation about his filmmaking process, admitting that he has “never read a script” in his entire career. “I've never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them,” Salman is heard saying in the video. In the past, Salman has hinted that he prefers to understand a film's overall feel, treatment, and commercial appeal rather than read a script from start to finish.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. No release date has been announced yet.

He has also locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming film with Nayanthara. The yet-untitled project, currently referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actor was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, with social media users loving his fierce warrior avatar. Raja Shivaji also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

 
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