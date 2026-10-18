Salman Khan reveals maternal grandfather opposed Salim Khan’s marriage to Salma Khan, didn’t speak to him for 5 years

While speaking to contestants on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan often ends up sharing anecdotes from his personal life. Recently, the actor recalled how his maternal grandfather did not speak to his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, for years because he disapproved of his marriage to Salman’s mother, Salma Khan.

Salman apologises to Salim Khan

Salman Khan spoke about his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan's marriage.

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During the episode, Salman was speaking about the show’s zero-tolerance policy and how contestants often regret their actions. Talking about his personal life, the actor revealed that he had recently apologised to his father and asked for his forgiveness if he had ever failed him or said anything that hurt him.

'There was no religious connotation'

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Salman went on to share the story of his maternal grandfather, who was upset about Salma’s marriage to Salim Khan. The actor explained that his grandfather’s objection was not religious but stemmed from concerns about his daughter marrying someone from the film industry.

He said, “Let me tell you, when my parents got married, there was no religious connotation. Only my (maternal) grandfather was upset because my mom was marrying a good-looking man who aspires to be an actor. His objection was that she was getting married to someone from the film industry. My mom’s siblings were okay with this. They liked my father, but my grandfather wondered how his daughter would live in that atmosphere.”

Salman’s grandfather didn’t speak to Salim Khan for 5 years

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{{^usCountry}} The actor added, “He didn’t speak to my father for five years. When Sohail was born, my nana came from Mahim to Bandra with sweets. He expressed his regret over missing his grandchildren growing up, speaking to the nicest man ever, because he had something on his mind. He had this regret till his last breath. Once or twice, when mom and dad fought, and mom went back to her house, my nana didn’t let her in. He told her, ‘Go back to your house; you can come anytime, but you will not come here after fighting.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added, “He didn’t speak to my father for five years. When Sohail was born, my nana came from Mahim to Bandra with sweets. He expressed his regret over missing his grandchildren growing up, speaking to the nicest man ever, because he had something on his mind. He had this regret till his last breath. Once or twice, when mom and dad fought, and mom went back to her house, my nana didn’t let her in. He told her, ‘Go back to your house; you can come anytime, but you will not come here after fighting.’” {{/usCountry}}

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Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s love story

Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s love story began when Salma, born Sushila Charak, and Salim lived in apartments opposite each other. The two fell in love and got married in 1964. After their marriage, Sushila adopted the name Salma. The couple went on to have four children: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail Khan, and their daughter Alvira Agnihotri.

Years later, Salim Khan fell in love with actor and dancer Helen while he was still married to Salma. The two married in 1981. Salim has spoken about how the decision was initially difficult for his family, while Salman has also recalled that it took time for him and his siblings to accept Helen as part of their family. Over the years, however, the family has spoken about their close bond and the relationship they share today.