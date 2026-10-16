Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor bring back 90s chemistry on Koffee With Karan 9: Here's where to watch 6 films of favourite Bollywood pair

There was a time when a Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor film came with everything Bollywood fans loved about the 90s: hit songs, over-the-top comedy, romance and enough family drama to keep everyone hooked. Even today, their songs and familiar scenes are enough to bring back memories of a time when Bollywood had its own distinct charm. Their reunion on the couch for Koffee With Karan season 9 has brought those memories flooding back. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor bring back 90s nostalgia on Koffee With Karan 9: Where to watch their films online.

As the two stars looked back on their friendship and years of working together, fans got another glimpse of the bond they have shared over the decades. If their conversation has left you wanting to revisit some old favourites, here are six Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor films to add to your watchlist, complete with their popular songs and where you can stream them online.

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994) Released on November 4, 1994, Andaz Apna Apna may not have been an immediate box office success, but it has since become a cult favourite among Hindi film fans. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the comedy stars Aamir Khan as Amar and Salman Khan as Prem, two young men with big dreams and little idea of how to achieve them. When they learn about Raveena (Raveena Tandon), a wealthy businessman's daughter who has returned from London, both see her as their ticket to a better life and set out to win her over.

But things take a hilarious turn when Raveena and her secretary, Karishma (Karisma Kapoor), swap identities to find out whether Amar and Prem are genuinely interested in them or simply after the family's money. Unaware of the switch, the two men find themselves caught in a series of mix-ups that only get worse with the arrival of the villainous Teja (Paresh Rawal) and the eccentric Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor. Between mistaken identities, kidnappings and one blunder after another, the film delivers the kind of comedy that audiences continue to quote even decades later.

Its soundtrack, featuring songs such as Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori, Elo Ji Sanam and Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, remains popular with fans. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.