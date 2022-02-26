Salman Khan's fan cries, screams for him at Da-Bangg show in Dubai, Maniesh Paul tries to calm her down. Watch

Salman Khan, along with Aayush Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa, Puja Hegde, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, and Saiee Manjrekar, performed at his Da-Bangg The Tour -Reloaded during the Dubai Expo on Friday. As a huge audience gathered at the venue, a female fan got emotional and started crying. She kept on screaming and crying, saying, "Main sirf Salman Khan sir ke liye aai hu (I have only come for Salman Khan)." (Also read: Salman Khan entertains Arpita Khan's kids Ayat and Ahil in Da-Bangg tour BTS video, fans say 'best mama ever'. Watch)

A video from the event was shared on one of the fan pages. It shows a woman standing near the stage and crying. Another woman is seen trying to calm her but she keeps on screaming that she wants to meet Salman Khan. Host Maniesh Paul assures her and asks one of the security person to help her. He says, “Main bilkul aapko Salman sir se milaunga, bhai dhyan de kahi behosh na ho jaye (I will definitely make you meet Salman sir. Brother, pay attention that she doesn't faint).”

Salman made a grand entry on a swing with a prop of huge golden wings and the Dabangg title track playing in the background. He performed to several of his hit songs including the Sultan title song.

After their performances, the entire group of Salman, Sonakshi and all others, came on stage to groove together as part of their finale act. Salman was in a black tee and denims paired with a golden striped jacket, and grooved to his songs Dabangg and Swag Se Swagat. Sonakshi, in a mirror-work bodysuit, danced alongside him as thousands of fans cheered for them.

Salman's sister and Aayush Sharma's wife Arpita Khan Sharma and kids Ahil and Ayat have also accompanied them on the tour. Recently, a video of Salman playing with his niece and nephew was shared online.

Ahead of the show, Salman had shared a few pictures of himself posing for the camera with the Dubai skyline in the backdrop.

Salman was last seen in Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth. He recently started shooting for next installment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise.

