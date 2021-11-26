Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan's father Salim Khan said this about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours
bollywood

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan said this about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to tie the knot in December this year. While the rumoured couple is yet to address the reports, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has reacted to the speculation. 
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours. 
Published on Nov 26, 2021 06:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was recently asked about Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal. The Sooryavanshi star has not only worked with Salman Khan in several films but also shares a close bond with his family. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been long rumoured to be dating. Earlier this month, reports began doing the rounds, suggesting that the actors are preparing for a December wedding. 

While Katrina and Vicky are yet to address the speculations, Salim Khan also dismissed the topic during an interview. Dainik Bhaskar had reached out to him to find out if the wedding is indeed taking place. The screenwriter replied, “What should (I) say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.” 

On the other hand, Vicky's sister Dr Upasana Vohra told the publication in a separate interview, “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment.” 

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Vicky Kaushal describes woman he wants to marry amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. Although they are yet to confirm their relationship, a few stars in the industry have hinted that they are together. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana subtly confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. 

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann was given a number of female stars' names and was asked if in his life, he had to do ‘Ashiqui’ with them, what kind of a date would he take them out for. When Katrina Kaif's name came up, the Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui star said, “Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure.” 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP