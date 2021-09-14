Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali not shelved, makers clarify: 'Shooting begins in two months'

Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has not been shelved and is likely to go on floors in the next two months. Producers of the film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Movies issued a clarification with a tweet. The tweet also said that songs for the film have been recorded.

It was reported that the movie may be renamed. There were also rumours that the film had been shelved because Salman's last outing, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was a ‘flop’.

Responding to one such report, Nadiadwala tweeted, “We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months.”

Earlier slated for an Eid 2021 release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde opposite Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's Radhe was the first major film to release simultaneously on digital platforms and in movie halls. Speaking about the trouble that theatre-owners faced due to the pandemic-induced shutdown of movie halls, Salman had said last year, “Our business is, we act and make movies. Where do we showcase these movies? They are incomplete without us and we are incomplete without them. Especially because single screens have hold over some of our fan base, they had requested to release Radhe in theatres alone.”

He added, “We had requested them, now that coronavirus is widespread amongst us, and most of us have resumed normal lives. We just want proper precautions when fans come to theatres, like sanitisation etc. So that no one is infected with Covid-19 from the theatres.” He was speaking on the sidelines of a TV show launch earlier in February this year.

Also read: Salman does the 'towel step’ for whistling, cheering Turkish fans. Watch

Salman Khan is currently in Turkey, shooting for the third film in his hit franchise, Tiger 3. The film will reunite him with Katrina Kaif who was also in Turkey, shooting for the movie.