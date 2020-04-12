Pooja Hegde nervous about working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, calls experience ‘intimidating’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:39 IST

Actor Pooja Hegde, who made her Hindi film debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjodaro in 2016, is making a slow and steady growth in Bollywood. After having starred in last year’s hit Housefull 4, the actor is all set to work with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Speaking about it, she has said that the idea makes her nervous.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, she said: “One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny.”

She also mentioned that the film’s shoot had begun in August but given the current situation, the plans are likely to be rescheduled. In February came the news that Pooja would star opposite Salman in the film. Speaking about it, Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

Talking about how it is a special subject for the trio, Sajid added: “Judwaa was one of Salman and Bollywood’s first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, Kick, opened during the festival.” Salman Khan would be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look, he said, was being decided upon. Pooja would be playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was slated for an Eid 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji.

(With IANS inputs)

