Pooja Hegde clarifies she has not signed any new Tamil film but has ‘couple of narrations lined up’

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:13 IST

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has clarified she hasn’t signed any new Tamil project even though she is keen to soon work in the industry. She made her acting debut with Tamil film Mugamoodi (2012), which was directed by Mysskin. Following the failure of her first film, she didn’t go on to sign another Tamil project and shifted her focus to the Telugu industry.

Following rumours that she’s signed a new Tamil project, Pooja took to twitter to clarify. However, she’s hopeful of signing a Tamil film this year.

“Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year. If all goes well...fingers crossed. Thank you (sic),” Pooja tweeted.

Pooja recently returned from wrapping up a European schedule of Prabhas 20, which marks her maiden collaboration with Prabhas. Before joining the sets of the film, Pooja had revealed that she and Prabhas underwent a brief workshop in Mumbai before beginning to shoot for the project.

Talking about Prabhas 20, director Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

The film, rumoured to be titled Jaan, will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is most likely to compose music.

Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for this project even before Saaho. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to even get commissioned.

Prabhas will spend the next six months on this project before moving on to his next film which is likely to be directed by Koratala Siva, who had previously worked with the actor in Mirchi.

Pooja also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with Akhil Akkineni in her kitty. In this project, she will be seen playing a stand-up comic.

