Salman Khan's Kick co-actor Arun Verma dies at 62

Actor Arun Verma, who has worked in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick, and many more, died on Thursday in Bhopal. The news about the death of the 62-year-old actor was confirmed by his nephew.

Arun died in a hospital in Bhopal due to kidney failure. “Arun ji passed away at 2 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure,” his nephew told Indian Express.

Arun has acted in multiple films like, Salman Khan starrer Kick. The film also starred actor Jacqueline Fernandez. He has also appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which starred actors Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Arun was also seen in Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak, Madhuri Dixit's Prem Granth and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti. His debut film was Sunny Deol starrer Dacait, which was released in 1987.

Arun's friend Uday Dahiya shared his picture on Facebook and penned a note for him that reads, “With great sadness, I am telling everyone that my friend actor Arun Verma died today morning in Bhopal. May his soul rest in heaven. Om Shanti.”

The official Instagram handle of the Indian Film & TV Producer Council also paid their last respects to Arun. The post was captioned, “Deeply Saddening news of Actor Arun Verma passing away . Heartfelt condolence to the family May his soul rest in peace. #ArunVerma,”

According to Indian Express, Arun had recently wrapped up the shooting of Kangana Ranaut directorial Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars actor Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

