Salman Khan’s legal team sends notice to Kala Hiran makers, producer reacts

Salman Khan’s legal team has sent a legal notice to casting director Akshay Pandey of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film believed to be based on Salman’s blackbuck hunting case. According to News18, the notice, dated April 24, 2026, demands an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the film. The film is directed by Bharat Srinate and produced by Amit Jani.

Film could harm Salman Khan's reputation

Salman Khan sent legal notice to makers o Kala Hiran. (AFP)

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The notice alleges that the film could interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings related to the case and violate Salman’s personality rights. It also claims that the project could harm his reputation. Since the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, the legal notice argues that the film may interfere with the legal process. The notice states that a sensationalised portrayal of the case could create prejudice against Salman and compromise his right to a fair trial.

Makers allegedly circulating materials, approaching actors

Salman Khan’s legal team has also alleged that they became aware of the project after Akshay Pandey was reportedly approaching actors and circulating materials such as the film’s synopsis and character sketches, referring to Salman’s blackbuck case. The notice further states that the actor has not authorised or consented to any such use of his name, persona, or events allegedly connected to him.

‘Attempting to benefit from Salman’s fame’

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{{^usCountry}} The notice further alleges that the project violates Salman’s personality and publicity rights because it contains references to him and events associated with him. It accuses the filmmakers of attempting to benefit from Salman’s fame and goodwill while creating a perceived association between the actor and the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice further alleges that the project violates Salman’s personality and publicity rights because it contains references to him and events associated with him. It accuses the filmmakers of attempting to benefit from Salman’s fame and goodwill while creating a perceived association between the actor and the project. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The notice also describes the film as defamatory, alleging that it contains false and misleading imputations that could damage Salman Khan’s reputation and professional standing. It further accuses the makers of generating controversy at the expense of the actor’s image. Salman’s legal team warns of legal action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice also describes the film as defamatory, alleging that it contains false and misleading imputations that could damage Salman Khan’s reputation and professional standing. It further accuses the makers of generating controversy at the expense of the actor’s image. Salman’s legal team warns of legal action {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Through the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team has demanded that Akshay Pandey and all concerned parties immediately stop all development, production, and publicity activities related to the film. They have also sought an unconditional written apology from the makers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team has demanded that Akshay Pandey and all concerned parties immediately stop all development, production, and publicity activities related to the film. They have also sought an unconditional written apology from the makers. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice further warns that failure to comply within 24 hours could result in civil and criminal legal proceedings, including claims for damages and compensation.

Producer reacts

The film's producer Amit Jani reacted to the notice on Facebook. "The intent of these notices is to instill fear so that people yield to his influence. It's his tendency to intimidate. I, however, do not easily succumb to intimidation. He may think I'm finished. Let him know I'm very much here," he stated in Hindi.

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